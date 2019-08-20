Three Peaks Capital Management Trimmed Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding By $1.16 Million; Titan International (TWI) Has 1.73 Sentiment

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 33.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 4,779 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 9,542 shares with $2.32M value, down from 14,321 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $19.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $198.03. About 4.50 million shares traded or 237.28% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund

Titan International Inc (TWI) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 71 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 41 trimmed and sold holdings in Titan International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 50.92 million shares, up from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Titan International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 26 Increased: 54 New Position: 17.

The stock increased 2.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 248,664 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (TWI) has declined 63.27% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 23/03/2018 – Titan International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 28/03/2018 – Titan International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23c; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 16/04/2018 – TITAN: CFO AGREEMENT WON’T BE RENEWED, LOOKING FOR REPLACEMENT; 13/03/2018 Titan International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $183.56 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Mhr Fund Management Llc holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. for 8.01 million shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma owns 1.00 million shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Staley Capital Advisers Inc has 1.06% invested in the company for 2.41 million shares. The New York-based Grace & White Inc Ny has invested 0.54% in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 1.03 million shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $325 highest and $190 lowest target. $278.78’s average target is 40.78% above currents $198.03 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBN Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Monday, February 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $260 target. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, February 27. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse.

