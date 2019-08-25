Three Peaks Capital Management Trimmed Fortinet (FTNT) Holding By $1.24 Million; Chemours Company (the (CC) SI Decreased By 4.18%

Chemours Company (the (NYSE:CC) had a decrease of 4.18% in short interest. CC’s SI was 7.72M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.18% from 8.06 million shares previously. With 2.66M avg volume, 3 days are for Chemours Company (the (NYSE:CC)’s short sellers to cover CC’s short positions. The SI to Chemours Company (the’s float is 4.67%. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 3.49M shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 57.83% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Chemours’ New Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 22/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT JUNE 6, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Chemours Makes Fortune 500 List a Second Consecutive Year; 22/05/2018 – NHL Partners With The Chemours Company to Provide Sustainable Solutions To Community Rinks Across North America; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 To Chemours’ New Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – NEW TERM LOANS WILL MATURE ON APRIL 3, 2025 & LOANS UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE ON APRIL 3, 2023; 26/03/2018 – The Chemours Co Updates 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Chemours Announces Global Sodium Cyanide Price Increase of 15%, Effective May 15; 03/04/2018 – CHEMOURS – NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR 7-YEAR, SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY, & 5-YEAR $800 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 35.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 14,951 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 27,017 shares with $2.27 million value, down from 41,968 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $13.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 1.31 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award

Among 5 analysts covering Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Chemours Company has $52 highest and $1800 lowest target. $35.60’s average target is 173.85% above currents $13 stock price. Chemours Company had 14 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, April 15. Jefferies maintained the shares of CC in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, August 5. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold The Chemours Company shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 14,956 shares or 1852.48% more from 766 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc reported 6,712 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 3.74 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) stake by 11,672 shares to 106,669 valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 37,481 shares and now owns 51,600 shares. Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was raised too.

