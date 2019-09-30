Three Peaks Capital Management Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose; As Primo Water Corp. (PRMW) Market Value Declined, Awm Investment Company Boosted Its Stake

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Primo Water Corp. (PRMW) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Primo Water Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 76,796 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 67.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 35,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 17,544 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, down from 53,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.03. About 753,361 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.19 million shares. Utd Asset Strategies, New York-based fund reported 65,185 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Mackenzie owns 18,596 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 1.39M shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Steadfast Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 4.34% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 488,526 shares. Salient Cap Advsrs Ltd Company holds 4.29% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 2.55M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 559,356 shares. 21,333 were reported by Boston Ptnrs. Jfs Wealth Advisors owns 700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 46,681 shares. Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Panagora Asset Management Inc has 12,784 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Graybill Bartz Associates Limited holds 49,450 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.35 million for 78.79 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $345.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 22,647 shares to 76,172 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $522.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) by 257,528 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lovesac Company The by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 584,600 shares, and cut its stake in Sharpspring Inc..

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $106,486 activity. BRENNER RICHARD A had bought 1,500 shares worth $17,171 on Friday, August 9. Shares for $61,150 were bought by Cates Susan E.. Hass David W. bought $11,095 worth of stock. Shares for $11,500 were bought by Mills David J on Thursday, August 8.

