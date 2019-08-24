Three Peaks Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Eldorado Resorts (ERI) by $462,898 as Market Valuation Declined; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Tealwood Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $974,578

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 42.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 2,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 3,858 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 6,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $348.62. About 661,807 shares traded or 37.70% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 10,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 87,761 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 77,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 1.85 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Tropicana Intends to Dispose of Tropicana Aruba Resort and Casino Prior to Closing; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Eldorado Resorts ‘B+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.27; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MLN OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hospitality Destination in Pompano, FL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Company reported 12.85% stake. 578,189 are held by Federated Pa. Arizona State Retirement System reported 39,993 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.09% stake. 73,651 were reported by Kbc Grp Nv. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Lc reported 850 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Westpac Bk Corporation invested in 24,851 shares. Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) holds 0.15% or 25,058 shares. Moors & Cabot accumulated 0.1% or 4,594 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma reported 0.91% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Ftb Advsrs owns 2,325 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 0.02% or 808 shares in its portfolio. First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 17,745 shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 27.41 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies to Present at Electrical Products Group Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $235.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,212 shares to 18,218 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 34,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 933,173 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 169,605 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,947 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust And holds 0% or 100 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Art Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 13,598 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 8,048 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Principal Group Inc Inc has 1.12M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kingdon Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.73% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) or 598,167 shares. Dorsey Wright And owns 690 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta invested in 4,776 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Lafitte Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 37.7% or 1.58M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Strengthen Portfolio – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment News: CZR Stock Pops on Takeover Developments – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars integration looms large over Eldorado earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10,829 shares to 25,773 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,589 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).