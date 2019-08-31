Three Peaks Capital Management Position in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Has Trimmed by $1.60 Million; As Eagle Materials (EXP) Valuation Declined, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Upped Position

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 3,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 14,805 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 464,431 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 12,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 30,874 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 43,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $145.17. About 1.85 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 1,387 shares to 2,898 shares, valued at $751,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE) by 9,595 shares to 11,047 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexa Resources Sa by 136,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices E (IHI).

