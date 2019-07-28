Three Peaks Capital Management Maintains Holding in Grainger W W (GWW); As Fedex (FDX) Share Value Declined, Southeast Asset Advisors Has Raised Stake by $331,049

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 3,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, up from 9,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $299.8. About 502,377 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 1,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,447 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 5,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 1.98M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 21/03/2018 – Tony Plohetski: BREAKING: Authorities responding to FedEx facility in Austin for suspicious package. Call came in at 9:32; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 21/03/2018 – Having known Kudlow for years, Cramer argues that no one draws quite as close to his economic outlook as FedEx CEO Fred Smith

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Return Of Geopolitical Risk – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “FedEx Is as Powerful as the Federal Reserve, So Donâ€™t Worry About Amazon – Barron’s” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FDX and CTST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FedEx: It’s Cheap For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RMED, TEVA, FDX and RLGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Ca has 0.33% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital holds 0.52% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 7,327 shares. Asset Inc stated it has 0.38% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Barclays Plc has invested 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Woodstock Corporation holds 0.12% or 3,715 shares. Factory Mutual holds 0.76% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 340,400 shares. 5,585 are owned by Panagora Asset Management Inc. 19,013 were accumulated by Chatham Grp Inc Inc. Dumont & Blake Investment Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,434 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 197,345 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Burt Wealth owns 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 277 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 120 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 67,201 shares stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. Shares for $419,160 were sold by MERINO JOHN L on Monday, February 4.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 15,648 shares to 20,380 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 16,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,746 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Amazon Could Cost This Industry $20 Billion – The Motley Fool” on April 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on W.W. Grainger’s Q4 mixed results – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.W. Grainger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors mull mixed quarter for Grainger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap LP holds 8,082 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Com stated it has 827 shares. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 1,678 shares. Birmingham Mngmt Inc Al stated it has 8,207 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.11% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 440,388 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,403 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.09% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 56,676 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Monetary Mngmt Inc reported 150 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 2,637 shares. 63,231 are owned by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Jane Street Gp Ltd Co owns 7,886 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc reported 0.15% stake. First Republic Inv Management invested in 1,236 shares or 0% of the stock.