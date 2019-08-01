Three Peaks Capital Management Lowered Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Position by $892,722; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder F&V Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 12,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 42,922 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 55,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 584,502 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL APRIL TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $2.1B; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT END OF APRIL WERE ABOUT $652 BLN, A 0.7 PCT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF MARCH 2018; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Net $93.5M; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 156,791 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27 million, down from 161,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 23.40 million shares traded or 78.89% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 23.48% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $134.16 million for 12.86 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.89% negative EPS growth.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,191 shares to 2,763 shares, valued at $780,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 48,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 0.02% or 177,065 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 322,266 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Signature & Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 16,058 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 3,464 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc holds 666,344 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 257,195 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 67,798 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0.03% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Barclays Plc accumulated 114,994 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 3,892 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 50,650 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co reported 16,963 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 385,772 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $6.33 million activity. Kalbaugh John Andrew sold $3.08M worth of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) on Monday, February 11.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.