Three Peaks Capital Management Lowered Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Holding; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Lowered By $2.14 Million Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Position

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) stake by 23.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 12,938 shares as Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA)’s stock rose 14.05%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 42,922 shares with $2.99M value, down from 55,860 last quarter. Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc now has $6.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 743,482 shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 22/03/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $82; 23/03/2018 – Forbes Names Gina Bolvin Bernarduci Among America’s Top Financial Advisors; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL APRIL TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $2.1B; 25/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT FEB END WERE ABOUT $651 BLN, A 2.3 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF JANUARY 2018; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.17B

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) stake by 19.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 17,158 shares as Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR)’s stock rose 0.14%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 72,686 shares with $9.09 million value, down from 89,844 last quarter. Marriott Intl Inc New now has $45.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $135.98. About 954,970 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 05/03/2018 Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos Slated to Open in June; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Capital Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott International Property; 04/05/2018 – JW MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS – TO OPEN JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA IN MALDIVES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES IS FOR BOOKINGS MADE ON OR AFTER APRIL 1 OF THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Celebrate Three Years of Delighting Guests with Exclusive Culinary and Catering Privileges; 15/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – MAR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 37C; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT IS SAID TO MOVE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS: AXIOS; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has 0.07% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 3,135 shares. Clean Yield accumulated 381 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.13% or 416,737 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 1,741 were accumulated by Prudential Pcl. Rockland Trust Company invested in 0.07% or 4,940 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,260 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 87,700 are owned by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm. Endurance Wealth Inc owns 125 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.03% or 27,484 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.15M shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 178,612 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0.16% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd stated it has 6,612 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) stake by 40,025 shares to 40,093 valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) stake by 9,124 shares and now owns 104,062 shares. General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) was raised too.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, down 9.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $519.46M for 21.79 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) stake by 2,901 shares to 15,409 valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) stake by 87,859 shares and now owns 162,583 shares. Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) was raised too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.08 million activity. Kalbaugh John Andrew sold $3.08 million worth of stock or 40,000 shares. On Monday, February 4 Gooley Thomas sold $3.25M worth of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 43,440 shares.

