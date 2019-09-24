Three Peaks Capital Management Lowered Its Ball (BLL) Position; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Boosted Briggs & Stratton Com (BGG) Position

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Ball Corp (BLL) stake by 22.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 18,337 shares as Ball Corp (BLL)’s stock rose 21.83%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 63,903 shares with $4.47 million value, down from 82,240 last quarter. Ball Corp now has $24.98B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $75.24. About 575,166 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 11/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Emphasizes Commitment to Mission Partnerships and Innovation at 34th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado; 09/03/2018 – Race handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball also changed 26 House race ratings in favor of Democrats; 27/04/2018 – Ball Wins Two Euro CanTech 2018 Awards for Metallic Aluminium Aerosol Can and Two-piece Beverage Decorative Design; 25/05/2018 – Xperon Golf Launches “Xperon VIVID” Matte Colored Golf Ball; 02/04/2018 – Ball to Announce First Quarter Earnings on May 3, 2018; 30/04/2018 – STENPROP CHAIRMAN BALL, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MARAIS TO STEP DOWN; 25/04/2018 – Ball Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Approves Share Repurchase Authorization; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates lntensifying Construction Projects Drives the Marketl Technavio; 30/05/2018 – Looking Into BlackRock’s Crystal Ball; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Briggs & Stratton Corp Com (BGG) stake by 1479.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc acquired 162,754 shares as Briggs & Stratton Corp Com (BGG)’s stock declined 20.32%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 173,754 shares with $7.58 million value, up from 11,000 last quarter. Briggs & Stratton Corp Com now has $250.65 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 187,143 shares traded. Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) has declined 44.17% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGG News: 20/03/2018 – Riding Lawn Mowers Sold At Briggs & Stratton Dealers Recalled For Injury Risk — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Cuts 2018 View To Sales $1.89B-$1.94B; 20/04/2018 – CPSC: Recall Involves 3000 PSI Briggs & Stratton, Craftsman Branded Cleaners; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP – AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton: Unseasonable Spring Weather Could Reduce Fiscal 2018 Outlook by Up to Incremental 20c/Shr; 29/03/2018 – Etsy: With Briggs and Wednesday’s Appointee Edith Cooper, Board Has Expanded to 8 Members; 20/03/2018 – CPSC: Briggs & Stratton Recalls Riding Mowers Due to Risk of Injury; 20/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON RECALLS SURFACE CLEANERS DUE TO INJURY HAZARD; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 83C; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON SEES UP TO ADDED 20C/SHR EFFECT ON WEATHER

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) stake by 37,744 shares to 91,093 valued at $4.93M in 2019Q2. It also upped Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) stake by 22,885 shares and now owns 135,337 shares. Iqvia Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has 802,753 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Company reported 3,112 shares stake. Amg Commercial Bank has invested 3.35% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 46,795 shares. Pictet Asset has 156,792 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & has 0% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.09% or 152,678 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Aperio Lc holds 0.05% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 161,484 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management reported 11,208 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Adirondack Company stated it has 1,020 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management accumulated 0.25% or 51,600 shares. Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Comerica Bankshares accumulated 63,202 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tower Research Lc (Trc) reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ball Corporation’s (NYSE:BLL) 15% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ball Corporation Stock Soared in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ball Corp.: Strong Growth Potential, Yet Highly Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Duke Energy makes renewables deal with AT&T – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ball has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 5.66% above currents $75.24 stock price. Ball had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight”. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $7200 target in Monday, August 5 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $63 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, May 17. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by UBS.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $242.36 million for 25.77 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Mge Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:MGEE) stake by 5,313 shares to 586,182 valued at $42.84M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Methode Electrs Inc Com (NYSE:MEI) stake by 13,197 shares and now owns 1.71M shares. Johnson Ctls Intl Plc Shs was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 3.32% more from 34.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Public Ltd invested in 108,570 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 431,559 shares. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 13,748 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 38,486 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) for 111,200 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 0% or 3,442 shares. 1,534 were accumulated by Us Savings Bank De. Pinebridge Invests Lp invested in 103,873 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) for 221,928 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Svcs holds 10,606 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management owns 2.32 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Ellington Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Nuveen Asset Mgmt owns 252,585 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fca Tx holds 0.04% or 10,000 shares.