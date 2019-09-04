Three Peaks Capital Management Lifted Xcel Energy (XEL) Holding; Tdam Usa Cut Its Stake in Visa (V) by $512,772

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 3,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 124,724 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48M, down from 128,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 1.83 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 7,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 92,374 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 928,478 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy First Quarter 2018 Earnings Report; 27/03/2018 – MN Public Radio: Bill to help Xcel plan for hefty nuclear plant costs heads to Senate floor; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees Few Opportunities for Westward Expansion of Regional Transmission Organization; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology; 18/05/2018 – Varentec deploys Grid Edge Control to meet aggressive energy savings goals in Denver across 472 circuits for Xcel Energy; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS WERE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF INCREASED ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS MARGINS; 02/05/2018 – Xcel Energy to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – SEES TO DELIVER LONG-TERM ANNUAL EPS GROWTH OF 5 PCT TO 6 PCT OFF OF 2017 BASE OF $2.30 PER SHARE

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 10,717 shares to 102,856 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 23,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,240 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: XEL, WYNN – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of XEL March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “America’s Renewable Energy Future Isn’t Evenly Distributed – Nasdaq” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xcel Energy (XEL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler And Assocs Ltd holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 195,197 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo owns 0.01% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 5,322 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 3,885 shares. 18,406 are held by Dean Inv Associate. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 0.71% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advisors has 1,046 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 664,787 shares. Nordea Mgmt reported 0.1% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). California Employees Retirement System owns 0.23% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 3.33M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt stated it has 216,300 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. 1,115 are held by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 1,670 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 27,100 shares.

More important recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com published article titled: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kelly Lawrence W And Inc Ca has invested 4.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 8,990 are owned by Mcgowan Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) reported 418,418 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.43% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dana Invest Advsr has invested 1.82% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Acg Wealth reported 62,680 shares stake. 5,794 are held by Cambridge Advisors. Bluestein R H And Communication reported 418,444 shares. Guardian Life Co Of America has 0.1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Epoch Prtnrs Incorporated reported 1.90 million shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has 22,197 shares. Golub Gru Lc reported 288,033 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department invested in 0.09% or 5,768 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Llc reported 132,137 shares or 10.85% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 31.81 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,740 shares to 108,786 shares, valued at $20.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).