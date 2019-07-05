Three Peaks Capital Management Lifted Nrg Energy (NRG) Holding by $511,434 as Shares Declined; Skba Capital Management Stake In Phillips 66 (PSX) Was Lifted

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 18.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 12,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,871 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 65,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 1.84M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 2259.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 91,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,550 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.02. About 1.88 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Llc reported 27,624 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv reported 4,118 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.54% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 2.47 million shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 7,530 shares. Wright Investors Serv reported 0.11% stake. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 3,964 shares. 3,362 are held by Franklin Street Advsr Nc. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited has 167,425 shares. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 157,812 shares. Everett Harris & Com Ca reported 26,309 shares stake. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fruth Investment Management stated it has 13,950 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Berkshire Hathaway invested in 5.55 million shares or 0.26% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 459,605 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 545 shares.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 39,000 shares to 400,450 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,436 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

