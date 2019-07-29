Three Peaks Capital Management Lifted Its Xcel Energy (XEL) Stake by $412,944 as Stock Price Rose; Apple Com (AAPL) Position Maintained by Crestwood Advisors Llc

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 7,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 272,952 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.85M, up from 265,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $965.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $209.74. About 5.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb, Apple, Skyscrapers; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge, but it’s still in the red for the year; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 7,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,374 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $61.07. About 323,727 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.37 TO $2.47 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – NA Windpower: Wind Is Leading The Way On Xcel Energy’s Aggressive Emissions Reductions; 19/04/2018 – KJCT8.com: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 18/05/2018 – Varentec deploys Grid Edge Control to meet aggressive energy savings goals in Denver across 472 circuits for Xcel Energy; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT FROM FACILITIES IN TEXAS; 26/04/2018 – XCEL CEO BEN FOWKE COMMENTS ON CALL; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Cites Issues Including ‘Limited Benfits’ for Colorado Customers, Uncertainty on Costs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seven Post Investment Office Ltd Partnership invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Dallas holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,727 shares. Moreover, Peloton Wealth Strategists has 0.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,600 shares. Syntal Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 6,493 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Rech Mgmt invested in 2.12% or 39,078 shares. Naples Global Advisors Llc reported 44,878 shares. Fundx Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oxbow Advsr accumulated 1.41% or 61,100 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 3.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jrm Counsel Lc holds 4.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 33,352 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt invested in 155,601 shares or 4.51% of the stock. Davis R M reported 406,070 shares stake. City Holding holds 42,271 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs holds 21,657 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Delaware has 94,433 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: JNJ, AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Missing Out On Home IoT Market – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) looks ahead to 5G – Live Trading News” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Editas Medicine Inc Com by 27,281 shares to 58,000 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf by 216,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,687 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK).

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Add DTE Energy (DTE) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xcel Energy (XEL) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xcel Energy declares $0.405 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xcel Energy gets final $82M offer for Boulder assets – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTAS, XEL – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,951 shares to 9,950 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,542 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hwg Limited Partnership owns 11,915 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 137,597 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc reported 5,625 shares. Korea Inv Corp holds 313,052 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 30,062 shares. Natixis Lp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). The Australia-based Amp Capital has invested 0.1% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.1% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Private Trust Co Na holds 0.05% or 4,591 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Icon Advisers owns 30,100 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank & Tru holds 3,655 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 0.1% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). British Columbia Mgmt stated it has 140,388 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 2,834 shares.