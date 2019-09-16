Three Peaks Capital Management Increases Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP); As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Old West Investment Management Decreased by $1.33 Million Its Holding

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 11,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13M, up from 9,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $356.67. About 267,145 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 23,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 35,120 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 58,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $59.5. About 9.93M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $345.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13,335 shares to 9,399 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 10,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,691 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 36,928 shares to 275,252 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexgen Energy Ltd by 1.75 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Dhx Media Ltd.