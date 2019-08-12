Three Peaks Capital Management Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC); Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Ar Asset Management Has Raised Its Position

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 161,756 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07 million, up from 156,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $69.6. About 8.61 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 3,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 15,213 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 12,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 1.64 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Wealthcare Ltd has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Schwartz Counsel Inc accumulated 0.48% or 48,300 shares. Van Eck Associates accumulated 3,647 shares. Condor Capital Mgmt holds 7,327 shares. Chesley Taft And Lc holds 2,400 shares. Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Pictet Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 135,671 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP accumulated 0.36% or 45,543 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 65,541 shares. Colony Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Scopus Asset LP owns 300,000 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Hrt Fin Llc has 2,683 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Finance Prtn has 0.07% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Brown Advisory has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Cetera Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,414 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $6,429 activity. $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 13,766 shares to 31,886 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,734 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99M and $267.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier Associates has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Da Davidson Co has 705,749 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability accumulated 211,933 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 245 shares. Bailard Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Aldebaran Incorporated reported 38,182 shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 82,458 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Montgomery Invest reported 22,532 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services has 33,403 shares. 824,278 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Peddock Capital Advsrs invested 33.94% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sun Life Financial holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 24,376 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.18% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Citigroup has invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).