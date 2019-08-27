Three Peaks Capital Management Increased Xcel Energy (XEL) Stake; Cubesmart (CUBE) Sentiment Is 0.73

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) stake by 8.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc acquired 7,374 shares as Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)’s stock rose 6.64%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 92,374 shares with $5.19 million value, up from 85,000 last quarter. Xcel Energy Inc now has $32.72B valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 2.06M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 02/05/2018 – Xcel Energy to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Carter to Assume Many of the Responsibilities Currently Held by Marvin McDaniel; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology; 29/03/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Xcel Energy, Exits TDC; 05/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Buys 150-Megawatt Wind Project in North Dakota

Cubesmart (CUBE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 92 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 126 sold and reduced holdings in Cubesmart. The investment managers in our database reported: 176.70 million shares, up from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cubesmart in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 101 Increased: 64 New Position: 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Limited Partnership reported 0.65% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Bell Savings Bank has 7,594 shares. South Dakota Investment Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 41,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Investment Management Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.25% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Permanens LP reported 61 shares. 128,665 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Stock Yards Natl Bank And Trust accumulated 0.02% or 3,655 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.51% or 48,454 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Company accumulated 4,856 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 686,745 are owned by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Calamos Wealth Mngmt owns 4,710 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability owns 118,226 shares. 41,828 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Nv. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,625 shares. Cordasco Network reported 200 shares stake.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) stake by 5,951 shares to 15,812 valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) stake by 13,246 shares and now owns 34,393 shares. Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Xcel Energy has $6400 highest and $55 lowest target. $62’s average target is -2.42% below currents $63.54 stock price. Xcel Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.4. About 1.01 million shares traded. CubeSmart (CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr

CubeSmart is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.81 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 38.11 P/E ratio. It engages in ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities.

Green Street Investors Llc holds 6.88% of its portfolio in CubeSmart for 387,857 shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 4.20 million shares or 3.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has 2.97% invested in the company for 5.66 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Aew Capital Management L P has invested 2.89% in the stock. Presima Inc., a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 608,800 shares.

