Three Peaks Capital Management Increased Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Position by $1.65 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Bellecapital International LTD Has Raised Its Stake by $781,880

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 272.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 7,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,713 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 2,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 81.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 17,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,690 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 21,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.61. About 1.49 million shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeast Asset Advisors stated it has 14,101 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 6,323 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd owns 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 5,848 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Co holds 268,880 shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested in 0% or 102 shares. Moreover, Bluemar Capital Management Limited Co has 2.48% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 74,965 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 17,693 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 10,182 shares. Dupont Cap holds 0% or 1,185 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.39% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 48,040 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Company reported 11,173 shares stake. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt reported 67,646 shares. Moreover, Pnc Services Gru has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 10,717 shares to 102,856 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 13,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,393 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.37 million activity. Shares for $787,471 were sold by Watson Patricia A on Friday, February 8. Shares for $979,687 were sold by Todd Paul M. On Friday, February 8 the insider GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold $1.03 million. The insider WEAVER DORENDA K sold $209,548.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,642 were accumulated by American National Bank & Trust. Greenleaf holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 29,839 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 119,939 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stanley holds 9,645 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn reported 246,908 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Llc holds 0.23% or 63,352 shares in its portfolio. Marsico Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 4.64% or 1.16 million shares in its portfolio. S&Co reported 2,940 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 670,704 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corporation owns 87,235 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc reported 4,300 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.77% or 88,273 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 7,404 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Nomura accumulated 352,556 shares.

