Three Peaks Capital Management Increased Its Republic Svcs (RSG) Holding by $310,546; U.S. Bancorp (USB) Holding Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 3,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 73,223 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34 million, up from 69,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.14. About 1.14M shares traded or 10.95% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 28,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 964,678 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.55 million, up from 935,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 5.08M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $345.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 14,673 shares to 92,724 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 10,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,691 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 1,873 shares. Guardian Capital LP invested in 150,769 shares. Guggenheim Capital reported 88,033 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Provise Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). World Asset invested in 0.06% or 14,258 shares. South State Corporation stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Liability holds 40 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) invested in 5,723 shares. First Republic Investment accumulated 0.02% or 36,439 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 114 shares. 4,700 are owned by Numerixs Tech Inc. Mason Street Advisors Limited owns 0.06% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 30,729 shares.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Georgia Teamsters Go On Strike At Republic Services – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services Too Expensive At This Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parthenon Ltd Llc reported 0.45% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Lakeview Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 4,010 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 54,215 are held by Delta Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt holds 0.05% or 9,158 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested 0.19% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Howe Rusling holds 231 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marathon has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 24,460 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 19.42 million shares. Nbt Fincl Bank N A Ny has invested 0.23% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corp Mi accumulated 1,601 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Diversified Company has invested 0.01% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Price T Rowe Md has 0.15% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Prudential Public Limited Liability Co accumulated 254,209 shares.