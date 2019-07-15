Three Peaks Capital Management Holds Holding in Churchill Downs (CHDN); Avista (AVA) Shareholder Bank Of New York Mellon Has Raised Stake

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 77.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 734,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.31M, up from 946,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 131,305 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 18.93% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD H.TO – HYDRO ONE AND AVISTA REACH SETTLEMENT IN PRINCIPLE IN WASHINGTON MERGER CASE; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Some of India’s ICICI Bank borrowers get debt recast done via Avista – PTI in Economic Times; 02/05/2018 – AVISTA 1Q OPER REV. $409.4M; 27/03/2018 – Washington UTC: Settlement reached in Avista/Hydro One merger case; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP – COMMISSION APPROVED ONE-TIME ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS RATE ADJUSTMENTS WHICH WILL TAKE EFFECT MAY 1, 2018; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN WASHINGTON MERGER; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN OREGON MERGER CASE; 27/03/2018 – Hydro One, Avista Continue to Anticipate Closing Deal in 2H; 25/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista file a Settlement Agreement in Oregon Merger Case; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 228.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 34,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,586 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 15,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 61,634 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 12,521 shares to 30,874 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 9,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,063 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.