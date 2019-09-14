Three Peaks Capital Management Holding in Cott Que (COT) Has Lifted as Share Value Declined; As Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Market Valuation Rose, Long Pond Capital LP Lowered Holding

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 25,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 195,962 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 170,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 665,038 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500.

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The hedge fund held 5.23 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.15 million, down from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 756,646 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP)

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $66,320 activity.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 484,279 shares to 2.97 million shares, valued at $226.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv.

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HPP’s profit will be $78.74M for 16.59 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold HPP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 157.45 million shares or 1.02% more from 155.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com reported 143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bamco Inc Ny reported 360,476 shares stake. 33,976 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Ltd Com. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.11% stake. Tower Research Llc (Trc) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 14,865 shares. Moreover, Nordea Ab has 0.01% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 143,187 shares. 91,642 are owned by Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Wells Fargo Communications Mn has 0% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 462,792 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Lc stated it has 55,005 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 138,450 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Vanguard stated it has 22.38 million shares. Geode Mgmt owns 2.16 million shares.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $345.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 23,798 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 18,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,903 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold COT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 81.58 million shares or 11.94% less from 92.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Levin Strategies Lp stated it has 60,404 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 47,154 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 503,713 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.04% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 105,210 shares or 0% of the stock. 9,283 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Tobam invested in 0.25% or 334,077 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc has 14,725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Pcl has 1.08M shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.02% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Barclays Pcl reported 61,543 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has 1.55 million shares. 63,221 were accumulated by Jane Street. Teton Incorporated reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 111,695 shares.