Three Peaks Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Centene Del (CNC) as Shares Declined; Regal Investment Advisors Has Increased Position in Store Cap (Prn) (STOR) by $350,196

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (Prn) (STOR) by 80.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,724 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 13,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.59. About 1.04 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 265.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 37,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 14,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.33 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT) by 9,136 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $190,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (Call) (NYSE:MMM) by 9,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CVX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.