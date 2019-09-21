Three Peaks Capital Management Has Upped Position in Flir Sys (FLIR) by $2.04 Million as Share Value Declined; Third Point Has Lowered Its Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Stake by $100.00 Million as Share Value Rose

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 18.50 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741.30 million, down from 21.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 6.06M shares traded or 162.28% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE, GETS HOLDER OK FOR ACQUISITION BY CAMPBELL SOUP; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Names Luca Mignini Chief Operating Officer; 20/05/2018 – Campbell’s Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Departure; 15/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N FY SHR VIEW $3.12, REV VIEW $8.76 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.90; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING SNYDER’S-LA; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Expects to About $170 Million in Cost Synergies by End of Fiscal 2022; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro points to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line going forward

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 70.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 37,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 91,093 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, up from 53,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 688,745 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 39,923 shares. Adage Partners Group Lc has invested 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). 26,122 are owned by Mackenzie Fincl. Millennium Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Moreover, Amp Cap Investors Limited has 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 48,457 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Spc reported 0.05% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Duncker Streett And accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 26,257 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Lc invested in 7,511 shares. Monetary Mgmt holds 0.02% or 1,550 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 1.15 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 38,580 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Campbell Soup Company (CPB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Buying Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Campbell Soup Company’s (NYSE:CPB)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Did Campbell Soup Company’s (NYSE:CPB) 9.8% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 500,000 shares to 4.00 million shares, valued at $223.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chemours Co.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $241.08M for 14.61 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $345.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 32,708 shares to 100,522 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,760 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).