Three Peaks Capital Management Has Upped Its Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stake by $805,077; Sirios Capital Management LP Holds Position in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP)

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 10,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The hedge fund held 176,552 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.41M, up from 166,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $111.88. About 22,898 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 2,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 14,605 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00M, up from 11,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $314.76. About 150,972 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q Net $66.5M; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS MISSION OPERATIONS AND INTEGRATION SERVICE CONTRACT FROM NASA; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.67 TO $7.77; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 20/03/2018 – Teledyne to Produce Consumables for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teledyne e2v announces new 5 Mpixel, 1/1.8 inch CMOS image sensor for machine vision – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teledyne Awarded $22 Million Contract for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles – Business Wire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $345.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 32,708 shares to 100,522 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 8,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,594 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold TDY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 29.59 million shares or 1.96% more from 29.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 2,095 shares. Principal owns 198,223 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Liability owns 8,157 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Proshare Advisors has invested 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Westfield Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 642,288 shares. Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 187 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research Inc stated it has 2,501 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 9,100 are held by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 68,731 shares. Smithfield Tru accumulated 530 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Parkside Bank Trust has 0% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 4,827 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd stated it has 6,525 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Legal And General Group Public Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).