Three Peaks Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) as Shares Rose; Fruth Investment Management Stake In Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) Was Raised

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 4,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 22,734 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 27,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $153.86. About 222,991 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $133.5. About 5.12 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 34,498 shares to 49,586 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 11,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why a Hold Strategy is Apt for Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk (VRSK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Insurancenewsnet.com published: “Insurance Services Office, Intterra, Western Fire Chiefs Association Form Partnership to Help Understand Wildfire Risk – Insurance News Net” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verisk Analytics’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) Share Price Gain Of 142% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Imperial Capital Remains A Disney Bull Following Fox Closure – Benzinga” published on March 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cowen Upgrades Disney, Bullish On Streaming Service And Movie Pipeline – Benzinga” published on April 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The Case for Walt Disney as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

