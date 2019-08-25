Three Peaks Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $1.17 Million; Private Capital Advisors Increases Holding in Applied Materials (AMAT)

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 259.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 137,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 190,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 52,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 11.62 million shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 40.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 16,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 24,746 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 41,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 2.89M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere on Deal to Buy Sprint (Video); 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS WITH RESPECT TO SOM; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT OVER FALSE RING TONES; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT ON APRIL 29 ANNOUNCED $26.5B MERGER; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: W/SPRINT CAN BE MASSIVELY DISRUPTIVE IN BROADBAND; 29/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Rolls Out ALL4PRICE.COM Website to Educate Consumers About Some of the Issues With the Proposed Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Merging Sprint and T-Mobile Is a Terrible Idea; 30/05/2018 – T-Mobile Kicks Off Summer with BOGObonanza on Over Twelve Sought-After Smartphones

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advsrs Inc Ok invested in 0.74% or 174,746 shares. World Investors holds 0.12% or 12.27 million shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth reported 3,663 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Raymond James Na, Florida-based fund reported 100,439 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg reported 3.86 million shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability accumulated 351,426 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Inc Ca holds 98,805 shares. Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 36,883 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.51% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 10,229 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Citizens Bank & has 109,610 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,462 shares to 14,596 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 73,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

