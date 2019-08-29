Three Peaks Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Gartner (IT) by $1.10 Million as Valuation Declined; Apache (APA) Market Value Declined While Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 11,040 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 23,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.04. About 4.32 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/04/2018 – Apache’s Dave Pursell to Assume Responsibility for the Corporate Reservoir Engineering Department; 12/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Fresh from bankruptcy, driller Fieldwood hungry for U.S. offshore output; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 09/04/2018 – Immuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of David Pursell as Senior Vice President, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES WITH RIGHTS TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS UP TO US$5.0 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark™ DataFrames; 14/05/2018 – APACHE & ARM REPORT DEVELOPMENT OF SALT CREEK MIDSTREAM’S SCM; 03/04/2018 – LEONARDO SPA LDOF.Ml – TO SUPPLY ELECTRONIC PROTECTION SUITE FOR APACHE AH-64E HELICOPTERS OF UK ARMY

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 35.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 7,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 13,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 20,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.98. About 387,562 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 15/05/2018 – Element Analytics Named a Cool Vendor in “Cool Vendors in IoT Analytics” by Gartner; 28/03/2018 – Correlsense Recognized in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Second Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 25/05/2018 – Gartner Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: Lower Shipments in Asia/Pacific and U.S. Dragged Down Global Results; 15/05/2018 – Respond Software Named a Gartner 2018 Cool Vendor in Security Operations and Vulnerability Management; 05/04/2018 – Isobar Named a Leader in Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 09/04/2018 – Gartner Says Global IT Spending to Grow 6.2 Percent in 2018; 13/03/2018 – Gartner reports Dell EMC, HPE and lnspur are top 3 in x86 servers in 2017; 21/03/2018 – New Relic Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Sixth

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montgomery Mngmt has 1.51% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Brandywine Inv Mngmt Lc owns 237,491 shares. British Columbia Investment Management holds 103,731 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.04% or 666,094 shares. Citadel Limited Company holds 6,258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 105,552 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 32,954 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 594,914 shares. Cwm Llc holds 0% or 2,703 shares. Korea Invest holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 178,100 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Com has 49,508 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 21,357 shares. Swiss Bancorporation, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.27 million shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 0.03% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Everence Management owns 21,572 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 75,035 shares to 348,178 shares, valued at $23.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc by 20,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded.

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) Is Yielding 3.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apache Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apache Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. The insider Ellis Juliet S bought $95,407. 2,000 shares were bought by Meyer William Mark, worth $51,840 on Friday, May 31.

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Helix Energy Solutions Group’s (NYSE:HLX) Share Price Down A Painful 74%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)? Here’s How It Performed Recently – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Kemper Corporation’s (NYSE:KMPR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Capital Management Inc reported 25,242 shares stake. First Personal Fincl has invested 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Bollard Ltd Com has 361,009 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Shine Inv Advisory Services, Colorado-based fund reported 124 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 307,421 shares. Cambridge Incorporated reported 2,992 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt holds 20,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Atlanta Mgmt L L C has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Magnetar Lc accumulated 1,479 shares. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 2,706 shares. Fort LP holds 5,567 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Tortoise Limited Com holds 0.03% or 821 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 22,448 shares. 27,173 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 36,859 shares to 170,080 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 14,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).