Three Peaks Capital Management Has Trimmed By $1.27 Million Its Ball (BLL) Stake; Shorts at Bank of America (BAC) Raised By 2.94%

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large firms, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $279.82 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. It has a 10.7 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold Bank of America Corporation shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dubuque Fincl Bank holds 12,099 shares. First National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.61% or 303,863 shares. First Wilshire Mgmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1,239 shares or 0% of the stock. 45,274 are held by Wagner Bowman Corporation. Cibc Ww Corporation holds 2.04 million shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. B T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt invested in 1.12% or 102,236 shares. 17,083 are held by North Mngmt Corporation. Dana Advsr reported 1.35% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Raymond James reported 0.32% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bahl Gaynor Inc owns 1.71M shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Management Communication has invested 0.96% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Birinyi Assocs reported 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aspen Inv Management owns 0.69% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 36,018 shares. Baystate Wealth Llc holds 15,769 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 11.44% above currents $30.06 stock price. Bank of America had 13 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Wood on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform”. Oppenheimer maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wood on Friday, September 6 to “Market Perform”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ball has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 9.26% above currents $72.76 stock price. Ball had 10 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Monday, August 5. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, May 17. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $8700 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, April 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 152,678 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.06% or 3.73M shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 0.2% or 547,882 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has 103,843 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hanseatic Mgmt has invested 2.11% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Tarbox Family Office reported 131 shares. Natl Bank Of America De owns 0.04% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 3.87 million shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Company reported 18,658 shares stake. Los Angeles & Equity invested in 0.01% or 24,798 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 1.77M shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.09% or 841,898 shares. Caprock Gp accumulated 5,969 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 3,889 shares. The West Virginia-based Security Natl has invested 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Bailard holds 40,710 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $242.37M for 24.92 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.