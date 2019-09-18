Three Peaks Capital Management Has Raised Its Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Stake by $1.27 Million; Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Johnson Financial Group Has Boosted Its Position

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 4,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The institutional investor held 17,087 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34M, up from 13,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $337.45. About 282,908 shares traded or 52.18% up from the average. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $244.70000; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – CONCLUDED THAT INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WAS NOT EFFECTIVE AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 99,373 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.31 million, up from 94,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 17.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold BIO shares while 110 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 16.22 million shares or 6.79% less from 17.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Investment Llp holds 0.2% or 56,764 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability has 159,706 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Zacks Investment Management, Illinois-based fund reported 4,237 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated owns 102,673 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Victory Capital invested in 0% or 7,855 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation has invested 0% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Ariel Investments has 0.91% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 231,318 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 2,171 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp owns 1.90 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Moreover, Fort Washington Investment Incorporated Oh has 0.54% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 156,035 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 23 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) or 33,765 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 165 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc owns 10 shares.

More notable recent Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Nuvectra Explores Strategic Options, J&J To Contend Opioid Ruling, Sesen Bio Gets New CFO – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) (BIO-B) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “10x Genomics Closes IPO, Gross Proceeds Touch US$448 Million | INN – Investing News Network” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “iBio and CC-Pharming Expand Business Collaboration in China – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $345.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8,480 shares to 41,106 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 27,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,790 shares, and cut its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,496 shares to 4,994 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 2,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,245 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).