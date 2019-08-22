Three Peaks Capital Management Has Raised Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stake; Permit Capital Has Increased Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Holding By $1.01 Million

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) stake by 12.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc acquired 10,063 shares as Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)’s stock declined 5.67%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 87,761 shares with $4.10 million value, up from 77,698 last quarter. Eldorado Resorts Inc now has $3.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 836,488 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 06/03/2018 Experts from ERI and CSR Weigh in on Potential Litigation Surge After Supreme Court Decision on Privacy Breaches; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eldorado Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERI); 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 16/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ELDORADO RESORTS ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hospitality Destination in Pompano, FL; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure

Permit Capital Llc increased Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) stake by 18.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Permit Capital Llc acquired 77,500 shares as Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Permit Capital Llc holds 490,000 shares with $6.46 million value, up from 412,500 last quarter. Mgic Invt Corp Wis now has $4.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 1.89 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) stake by 19,074 shares to 51,298 valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 16,951 shares and now owns 24,746 shares. Ihs Markit Ltd was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Eldorado Resorts has $65 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.71’s average target is 39.61% above currents $40.62 stock price. Eldorado Resorts had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of ERI in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies. Nomura maintained Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) rating on Thursday, February 28. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $42 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 240,471 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited reported 4,317 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 37,338 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 16,841 shares in its portfolio. Financial Counselors reported 4,550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 147,171 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 46,706 shares. Moreover, Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 7,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.08% or 10,000 shares. Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability Com owns 2.68% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 18,659 shares. Epoch Ptnrs invested in 250,162 shares. Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability holds 3.39% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) or 133,405 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 165 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 7.36 million shares in its portfolio.

