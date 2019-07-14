Three Peaks Capital Management Has Raised Duke Realty (DRE) Position By $350,160; Bluemar Capital Management Lowered Its Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Stake

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased Duke Realty Corp (DRE) stake by 12.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc acquired 11,672 shares as Duke Realty Corp (DRE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 106,669 shares with $3.26 million value, up from 94,997 last quarter. Duke Realty Corp now has $11.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.94. About 1.85M shares traded or 5.23% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) stake by 21.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 26,435 shares as Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN)’s stock declined 17.23%. The Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 97,537 shares with $1.96 million value, down from 123,972 last quarter. Penn Natl Gaming Inc now has $2.14B valuation. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 1.08 million shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 39.79% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES NET REVENUES OF $ 3,235.7 MLN; 29/05/2018 – PENN NATIONAL TO EXIT JAMUL CASINO LOAN C FACILITY, PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – INCREASES 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS REGULATORY OK FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT BUY; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Its Pending; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Shareholders Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Adj EBITDA $242.6M; 09/05/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE PENN NATIONAL TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – Penn National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $427,111 activity. Shares for $214,940 were bought by Fair William J on Monday, May 13. Snowden Jay A also bought $212,171 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares.

Analysts await Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 35.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.57 per share. PENN’s profit will be $43.33M for 12.36 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Penn National Gaming, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 43,270 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 11,991 shares. Hood River Limited owns 0.74% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 734,890 shares. Quantitative Inv Ltd Com reported 0.09% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 65,035 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP reported 33,506 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 10.74 million shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested 0.02% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Hennessy Advsr Incorporated stated it has 618,458 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 901,627 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. 101,424 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 4,704 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 56,540 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Penn National Rides on Acquisition Amid Stiff Competition – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Penn Virginia Announces CFO Transition – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Miners Bank offices receive branding makeover to reflect Mid Penn Bank name – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invests holds 13.90 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 531,800 shares. owns 7,686 shares. Prudential has 1.76M shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 5.47 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 188,348 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 265,095 shares. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 6,869 are owned by Private Advisor Gru Limited Com. Regions Fin Corp reported 0% stake. Walleye Trading reported 64,854 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 68,231 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 137,973 shares. State Street has 0.06% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited, Japan-based fund reported 40,711 shares.

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Westphalia fulfillment center to span 4 million square feet. Here are the details. – Washington Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “A massive â€˜merchandise logistics centerâ€™ is teed up for Westphalia. Is Amazon coming to Prince George’s? – Washington Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.66 million activity. On Monday, February 4 Denien Mark A sold $1.37M worth of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) or 46,328 shares. 9,937 shares were sold by Anthony Nicholas C., worth $288,869.

Among 2 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty had 5 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, January 15, the company rating was upgraded by SunTrust.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Ihs Markit Ltd stake by 10,717 shares to 102,856 valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) stake by 13,766 shares and now owns 31,886 shares. Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) was reduced too.