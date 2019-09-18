Three Peaks Capital Management Has Lowered Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding as Share Value Rose; Cardinal Health (CAH) Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Lowered Holding as Share Value Declined

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 14,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 92,724 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, down from 107,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $63.47. About 923,366 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 81.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 9,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 2,087 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98,000, down from 11,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 2.10 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $324.97M for 11.07 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,443 shares to 9,333 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78M for 10.11 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $345.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,324 shares to 11,274 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.