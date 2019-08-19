Three Peaks Capital Management Has Lifted Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Increased Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Stock Price Rose

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 7,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 74,386 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, up from 67,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.67. About 4.04 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, QTRLY MARKETS REVENUE WAS UP 7% WITH STRONG GROWTH IN EQUITY MARKETS, AND FIXED INCOME MARKETS FLAT; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan sued over fees for cryptocurrency purchases; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of JP Morgan’s New Blockchain Plan -; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 27% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 24/05/2018 – HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC BOWL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 250P FROM 230P; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 24/03/2018 – Cointelegraph: JPMorgan Considers Making Blockchain Platform Quorum An Independent Entity

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 18.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 12,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 77,871 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 65,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.4. About 1.35M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 14,130 shares to 28,300 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 6,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,615 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 221.95 million shares. Capital Invest Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). United Service Automobile Association owns 2.58M shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corporation owns 11.54M shares. Aspen Inv Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 19,580 shares. Oz Mgmt Lp invested in 0.65% or 1.07 million shares. Woodstock Corporation has 49,075 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 1.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Spectrum Management Gru Incorporated holds 1.31% or 43,223 shares. Chemung Canal Trust accumulated 1.29% or 53,383 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 66,112 shares. Miller Management LP reported 14,050 shares. 422,423 were reported by Amalgamated State Bank. Meridian Counsel stated it has 5,189 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Van Strum Towne Incorporated has invested 2.91% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 13,344 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Gluskin Sheff & Associate Inc reported 709,635 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. 20,162 are owned by Argi Invest Lc. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 25,000 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc invested 0.21% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 575 are owned by Csat Inv Advisory L P. Prudential Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 10,000 shares. Whitebox Lc owns 0.04% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 27,119 shares. First Republic Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 1,759 are held by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank. 441,264 were accumulated by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Schroder Mgmt Grp reported 672,226 shares. Madison Invest Inc holds 0.34% or 434,360 shares in its portfolio.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 10,717 shares to 102,856 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,601 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

