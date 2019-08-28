Three Peaks Capital Management Has Lifted Nrg Energy (NRG) Holding By $511,434; Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) Sentiment Is 1.08

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) stake by 18.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc acquired 12,177 shares as Nrg Energy Inc (NRG)’s stock declined 15.81%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 77,871 shares with $3.31 million value, up from 65,694 last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc now has $8.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 2.65 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL

Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 13 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 12 reduced and sold their holdings in Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust. The investment managers in our database now own: 3.13 million shares, down from 3.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 5.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust for 1.15 million shares. King Wealth owns 11,947 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.03% invested in the company for 21,329 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Whittier Trust Co, a California-based fund reported 41,740 shares.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 63,921 shares traded or 39.48% up from the average. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The company has market cap of $437.14 million. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mgmt has 0.07% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.07% or 2.58M shares. Advisors Asset Inc holds 3,583 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 50,418 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.50M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Moreover, Globeflex Cap LP has 0.48% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 242,011 shares. Md Sass Invsts Svcs, a New York-based fund reported 673,071 shares. Wright Investors Serv reported 15,762 shares. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 2.56M shares. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Cypress Grp Inc holds 0.08% or 8,814 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 3.27 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 80,968 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NRG Energy has $56 highest and $43 lowest target. $48.40’s average target is 36.84% above currents $35.37 stock price. NRG Energy had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of NRG in report on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $43 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1.

