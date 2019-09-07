Three Peaks Capital Management Has Lifted Its Teleflex (TFX) Stake; North Star Asset Management Increases Holding in Charles Schwab (SCHW)

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab (SCHW) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 9,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 310,769 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, up from 301,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Charles Schwab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 6.92 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 16/05/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 17,924 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 13,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $356.17. About 163,507 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING OUTSOURCING OF CERTAIN DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS AND RELATED WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 19,074 shares to 51,298 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 7,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,065 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 142,454 shares. Tealwood Asset Management Inc has 10,962 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 186 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Notis accumulated 2,400 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 1,078 shares. Tru Communications Of Vermont invested in 450 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 33,159 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bamco Incorporated New York has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). First Manhattan Com invested in 0% or 500 shares. Franklin Inc owns 567,569 shares. The Arizona-based Papp L Roy Assocs has invested 0.2% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 3,235 shares. Bessemer Group has 0.48% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 409,501 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 2,012 shares. Barton Management holds 1,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 386 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $13.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) by 7,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,445 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. On Monday, August 5 Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 2,595 shares.