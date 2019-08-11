Three Peaks Capital Management Has Lifted By $308,241 Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position; Laredo Petroleum Has 1 Sentiment

Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 80 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 80 cut down and sold their stock positions in Laredo Petroleum Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 223.03 million shares, down from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Laredo Petroleum Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 51 Increased: 50 New Position: 30.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 8.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc acquired 3,543 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 44,063 shares with $3.84M value, up from 40,520 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $16.44B valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 993,718 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,273 were accumulated by Stifel. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 11,796 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America holds 0.01% or 541 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp holds 0.04% or 52,494 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Investment Mngmt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Omers Administration invested in 0.01% or 5,500 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 671,407 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Andra Ap owns 66,000 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 201,583 shares. 1.38M are owned by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Amp Limited reported 196,961 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 3,451 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards &. Natixis accumulated 120,449 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Ariel Invests Limited Liability Company has 1.66% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 1.53M shares. Hahn Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) stake by 4,344 shares to 22,734 valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) stake by 15,317 shares and now owns 33,943 shares. Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $87 lowest target. $96’s average target is 9.85% above currents $87.39 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 22. Jefferies maintained Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus.

It closed at $2.69 lastly. It is down 65.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $638.79 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 1.69 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 7.63% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for 37.44 million shares. Warburg Pincus Llc owns 51.17 million shares or 5.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ws Management Lllp has 0.67% invested in the company for 3.56 million shares. The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Management Llc has invested 0.66% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.77 million shares.