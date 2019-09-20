Three Peaks Capital Management Has Increased Position in Brown & Brown (BRO) by $755,205; Synovus Financial Has Cut Its Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $1.16 Million

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 22,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 135,337 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 112,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 2.70M shares traded or 157.01% up from the average. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 83.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 105,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 20,346 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 126,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 9.63M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of MEDVAL, LLC – GlobeNewswire” on March 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Authorization For Up to An Additional $372.5 Million Share Buyback – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces 2019 Second-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $575.2 Million, an Increase of 21.6%; and Diluted Net Income Per Share of $0.33 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.58, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold BRO shares while 78 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 191.60 million shares or 0.83% less from 193.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Plc has invested 0% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Spectrum Management holds 800 shares. 896,180 are held by Raymond James & Assocs. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.01% or 504 shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 9.78M shares. Geode Capital owns 2.83M shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com has 961 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Crawford Counsel has invested 0.08% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Oppenheimer Asset reported 3,594 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 69,596 shares. D E Shaw & Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Cwm Ltd Liability Company owns 154 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corporation has 44,732 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $345.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 18,337 shares to 63,903 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,399 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $179,806 activity.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CenturyLink Announces Proposed Private Offering of Level 3 Financing Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenturyLink Launches Fully Managed VMware Cloud on AWS Service… – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Safe Is CenturyLink’s Attractive Dividend? – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Machine Learning is Helping to Combat Cyberthreats – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks Under $20 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.32 million for 9.78 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. STOREY JEFFREY K bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23.