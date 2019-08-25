Three Peaks Capital Management Has Increased Its Xcel Energy (XEL) Position by $412,944; Ebay (EBAY) Stock Rose While Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lowered Stake by $4.35 Million

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 7,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 92,374 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $62.45. About 3.87 million shares traded or 22.40% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Plan Calls for Two New Wind Farms, One in Texas and the Other in New Mexico; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY, SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: DRONES TO SURVEY TRANSMISSION LINES NEAR DENVER; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – KJCT8.com: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Reports a 22% Rise in First Quarter Net Profit; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Carter to Assume Many of the Responsibilities Currently Held by Marvin McDaniel; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %; 18/05/2018 – Varentec deploys Grid Edge Control to meet aggressive energy savings goals in Denver across 472 circuits for Xcel Energy; 02/05/2018 – Westinghouse Wins Fuel Contract Extension for Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 7.53M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “eBay – Near-Term Catalysts To Unlock Value – eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Secret Behind Amazon and Mercadolibre’s Success – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy eBay (EBAY) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 18.97 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 561,892 shares. Webster Bankshares N A invested in 270 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 189,300 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.82 million shares. Alpha Cubed Lc holds 7,662 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0.07% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Citigroup Incorporated has 0.06% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1.78M shares. Moreover, Troy Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.89% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 488,178 shares. Hartford Mngmt Co owns 105,506 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.27M shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 19,704 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Gru Llp holds 7.04 million shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability accumulated 64,733 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin Street Incorporated Nc owns 0.03% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 5,795 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 240,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $13.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E L F Beauty Inc (Put) by 66,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in E L F Beauty Inc.

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DTE Energy (DTE) to Promote MIGreenPower Program on Aug 14 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Stat Shows Coal-Fired Power Plants Have Passed the Point of No Return – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Energy Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xcel Energy (XEL) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.