Three Peaks Capital Management Has Decreased Ecolab (ECL) Position as Stock Price Rose; Puzo Michael J Has Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Position by $314,900 as Shares Rose

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 1,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 48,792 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 50,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $274.53. About 3.89 million shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 19,589 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 22,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $207.46. About 832,577 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 10,063 shares to 87,761 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 87,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest National Bank Trust Division reported 78,047 shares stake. Axa holds 0.56% or 808,241 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1.98M shares. Middleton & Ma accumulated 1.25% or 44,059 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Palladium Prns Lc accumulated 5,819 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cumberland Ltd accumulated 17,790 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And holds 172,196 shares or 5.2% of its portfolio. Alta Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.96% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 188,215 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Wms Prns Ltd Llc owns 2,799 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company reported 33,771 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 6,295 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 262,120 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division reported 0% stake.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,748 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc owns 6.55M shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 35,435 shares. Automobile Association invested in 411,325 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Crescent Park Mgmt LP has 100,048 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited owns 4,166 shares. Mechanics Bancshares Trust Department accumulated 1,245 shares. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Roanoke Asset Mngmt holds 84,422 shares. 355 are owned by Private Ocean Lc. Epoch Ptnrs invested in 42,950 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv has 12,336 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.01% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio.