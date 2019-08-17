Three Peaks Capital Management Has Cut Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake; 4 Analysts Covering Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 33.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 4,779 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 9,542 shares with $2.32 million value, down from 14,321 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $19.13B valuation. The stock decreased 7.15% or $15.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.27. About 4.95M shares traded or 287.09% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER

Among 14 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $154 lowest target. $187.79’s average target is -9.20% below currents $206.81 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $186 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Monday, August 5 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. UBS downgraded the shares of ECL in report on Thursday, April 18 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Nomura. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, August 7. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. Boenning & Scattergood maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. See Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $205.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $208.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $208.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $206.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $169.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $208.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $186.0000 New Target: $191.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $186.0000 New Target: $198.0000 Maintain

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold Ecolab Inc. shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Partners owns 2,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Merchants Corporation holds 7,584 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Company owns 79,508 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) owns 62,017 shares. Jensen Mgmt Incorporated invested 4.94% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Comerica Bankshares reported 102,134 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Vaughan Nelson Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 361,235 shares. Notis reported 9,400 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fjarde Ap reported 97,391 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Pittenger Anderson has 13,395 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. White Pine Ltd Liability invested in 0.71% or 10,982 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Ca holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 3,840 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Lc invested in 0.16% or 15,001 shares.

The stock increased 1.54% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $206.81. About 1.18 million shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity. MacLennan David bought $171,050 worth of stock.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $59.51 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. It has a 40.38 P/E ratio. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial clients within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 184.51 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Limited Liability reported 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Los Angeles And Equity Rech owns 177,022 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability reported 0.66% stake. Grandeur Peak Global Ltd Liability holds 5,875 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp reported 6,933 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd accumulated 0.34% or 9,763 shares. Friess Associate Limited Liability Corp holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 99,935 shares. Evergreen Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,069 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Art Ltd Co has invested 0.26% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ashfield Ltd Co stated it has 28,523 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 10 shares. 2,140 are owned by Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corporation. Kings Point Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 154 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.02% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) stake by 7,374 shares to 92,374 valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) stake by 2,014 shares and now owns 9,686 shares. Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) was raised too.