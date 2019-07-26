Three Peaks Capital Management Has Cut Its Fortinet (FTNT) Stake by $1.24 Million; International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 35.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 14,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 41,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $85.72. About 580,061 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $151.06. About 1.56 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 54,869 shares to 144,268 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 6,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $51.23M for 71.43 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.