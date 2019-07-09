Three Peaks Capital Management Has Cut Its Fortinet (FTNT) Position as Stock Value Declined; Weitz Investment Management Has Lifted Redwood Tr (RWT) Position by $10.23 Million

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 35.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 14,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 41,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 1.11M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (RWT) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 639,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.46 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.81M, up from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Redwood Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 335,269 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has declined 0.74% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 20/04/2018 – DJ Redwood Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RWT); 22/05/2018 – Redwood Trust Raises Dividend to 30c Vs. 28c; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.1% Position in Diplomat Pharmacy; 08/03/2018 – Redwood Pharma: Redwood Pharma acquires intellectual property rights; 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $35 MLN VS $34 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Logistics Enhances Southwest Presence with Phoenix Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – Redwood Asset Management Inc. Announces March Distributions; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Cardiovascular Systems

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $51.23 million for 66.99 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 34,498 shares to 49,586 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 9,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold RWT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 18.83% more from 74.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc stated it has 709,782 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0% or 1.88 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & holds 0% or 11,624 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca accumulated 22,617 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Cap World Investors stated it has 5.88M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 375,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Kempen Capital Nv has invested 1.65% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). White Pine Investment accumulated 306,035 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co, a New York-based fund reported 689,028 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Moreover, Mirae Asset Invests has 0.11% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 973,413 shares. Synovus holds 0% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 4,917 shares.

