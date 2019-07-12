Three Peaks Capital Management Has Cut By $1.69 Million Its Costar Group (CSGP) Holding; Dycom Industries Has 1.22 Sentiment

Dycom Industries Inc (DY) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 113 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 93 reduced and sold their positions in Dycom Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 27.50 million shares, down from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Dycom Industries Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 63 Increased: 78 New Position: 35.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Costar Group Inc (CSGP) stake by 50.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 3,627 shares as Costar Group Inc (CSGP)’s stock rose 25.59%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 3,595 shares with $1.68M value, down from 7,222 last quarter. Costar Group Inc now has $21.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $587.31. About 103,661 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M

Among 3 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CoStar Group had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $500 target. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 21.83% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $63.22M for 84.87 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.12% negative EPS growth.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) stake by 42,105 shares to 107,397 valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stake by 17,958 shares and now owns 53,280 shares. Dell Technologies Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The firm offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It has a 29.58 P/E ratio. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.44 million for 16.63 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 5.69% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. for 1.73 million shares. First Washington Corp owns 76,405 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 1.75% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The California-based Lonestar Capital Management Llc has invested 1.17% in the stock. Clearline Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 44,070 shares.