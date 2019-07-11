Three Peaks Capital Management Has Cut Boston Scientific (BSX) Position as Stock Value Declined; As Therapeuticsmd (TXMD) Market Valuation Declined, Daruma Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $3.00 Million

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (TXMD) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 750,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.63 million, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Therapeuticsmd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $618.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.565. About 937,247 shares traded. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TXMD) has declined 45.29% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TXMD News: 11/04/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PROVIDING SUBSEQUENT UPDATES WITH RESPECT TO LABEL NEGOTIATIONS PRIOR TO PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC TXMD.O – AS PART OF FDA’S APPROVAL, THERAPEUTICSMD HAS COMMITTED TO CONDUCT A POST-APPROVAL OBSERVATIONAL STUDY; 11/04/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE FOR COMPLETION OF FDA’S REVIEW OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR TX-004HR IS MAY 29, 2018; 02/04/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Acceptance Of New Drug Application (NDA) And Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) Date For TX-001HR; 11/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/03/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FOR TX-001HR; 30/05/2018 – Top 3 — #1 FDA executes a 180 on TherapeuticsMD therapy, handing it an OK – and stoking concerns about political influence $TXMD; 23/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANTICIPATES FDA ACTION TO OCCUR ON PDUFA DATE

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 9,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,063 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 73,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 1.43 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation; 19/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $30; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Transaction Price for Remaining Stake $40 Million Cash Upfront; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Acquisition of NxThera to Be Immaterial to Adjusted EPS Through 2020; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL OF NXTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 16/05/2018 – Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 3,980 shares to 17,924 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 7,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Saluda Medical Raises $75 Million Equity Financing from Boston Scientific and Redmile Group – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Boston Scientific (BSX) Guides to Double Digit EPS Growth Through 2020, PT Raised to $46 at Canaccord Genuity – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marshall Waceâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BSX’s profit will be $526.36M for 28.36 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.07 million activity. Another trade for 3,038 shares valued at $107,727 was sold by Nanavaty Maulik. Fitzgerald Joseph Michael sold $1.77 million worth of stock or 44,236 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund has invested 0.23% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Fil reported 2.84 million shares stake. Vanguard Group owns 105.22M shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 6,916 shares. D E Shaw & Company has invested 0.03% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Braun Stacey Assoc Inc owns 385,940 shares. Sectoral Asset Management Incorporated, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 241,876 shares. Bessemer Incorporated holds 0.63% or 4.25M shares. 83 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Redwood Ltd Com reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Illinois-based Optimum Advisors has invested 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,767 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.11% or 38,793 shares. Invesco invested in 8.61M shares or 0.11% of the stock. C Gp Hldgs A S has invested 0.18% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold TXMD shares while 28 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 184.60 million shares or 0.67% more from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 65,756 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Res Incorporated, California-based fund reported 10.55 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 40,673 shares. Stoneridge Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.04% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Old Dominion Cap Mgmt, a Virginia-based fund reported 51,532 shares. 87,574 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Stifel Fincl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 2.29M shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 0% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 15,161 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) or 244,500 shares. Moreover, Legal General Group Plc has 0% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 93,946 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 704,516 shares. Hrt Lc owns 0.01% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 11,145 shares. 143,807 are owned by Bancshares Of America De. Raymond James Na reported 0% stake. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 500 shares.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 23,431 shares to 52,141 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 54,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,628 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,870 activity.

More notable recent TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Edited Transcript of TXMD earnings conference call or presentation 6-May-19 8:30pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TherapeuticsMD: Execution, Execution, Execution – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “TherapeuticsMD Reports Strong Launch For Imvexxy – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.