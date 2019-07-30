Three Peaks Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR); Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding Held by Texas Yale Capital Corp

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 57.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 14,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,897 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 26,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.57. About 210,250 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 9,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,204 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 24,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 265,722 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed

