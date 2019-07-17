Three Peaks Capital Management Has Boosted Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake; Ritchie BROS. Auctioneers (RBA) Shorts Lowered By 37.76%

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) stake by 27.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc acquired 3,127 shares as Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)’s stock rose 0.66%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 14,418 shares with $3.02 million value, up from 11,291 last quarter. Zebra Technologies Corp now has $10.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $199.32. About 473,994 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research

Ritchie BROS. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) had a decrease of 37.76% in short interest. RBA’s SI was 974,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 37.76% from 1.56 million shares previously. With 306,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Ritchie BROS. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)’s short sellers to cover RBA’s short positions. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 986,279 shares traded or 271.96% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has declined 0.15% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.58% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Co-Head Garth Ritchie Has Had Discussions About Leaving Bank; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS GARTH RITCHIE AND KARL VON ROHR BECOME PRESIDENTS –JOHN CRYAN AND MARCUS SCHENCK TO LEAVE THE BANK; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Global Markets Chief Garth Ritchie Is Made Sole Head of Investment Bank; 27/03/2018 – Ritchie Bros. marks the official introduction of Marketplace-E, a new way to buy and sell equipment; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Mull Sewing as CEO, Ritchie Promotion; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,555 are held by Robecosam Ag. Fdx Advisors Inc invested 0.06% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Blackrock Incorporated owns 4.90M shares. Prudential Fincl has 274,829 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Goodnow Grp Limited Com reported 12.64% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Cutter Communication Brokerage Inc reported 1,170 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Systematic Financial Management LP owns 12,638 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Com reported 67,794 shares. Globeflex Capital LP has invested 0.15% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Rothschild And Com Asset Mgmt Us reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 15,763 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Lc invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Shine Invest Advisory accumulated 80 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zebra Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Needham. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Imperial Capital.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 2,862 shares to 19,589 valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) stake by 13,246 shares and now owns 34,393 shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was reduced too.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company has market cap of $3.92 billion. The firm operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It has a 32.08 P/E ratio. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process.

Among 3 analysts covering Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ritchie Bros had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, March 1 with “Sell”.