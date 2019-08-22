Three Peaks Capital Management Decreased Stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by $867,258; Hess (HES) Holder Hanseatic Management Services Has Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 13,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 31,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 45,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.76. About 383,427 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 26/03/2018 – All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 06/04/2018 – Kid Rock Announces ‘Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour’; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 02/04/2018 – Live Nation Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV); 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 93.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 11,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 851 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 12,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.16. About 780,440 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Upstream Capital, Exploratory Expenditures $384M; 29/05/2018 – School Library: Exclusive Cover Reveal! SWING by Kwame Alexander and Mary Rand Hess; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 EXPLORATION EXPENSES $190M TO $210M; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.17 million for 21.11 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 179,985 shares. 68,953 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Creative Planning owns 11,512 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.08% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Marietta Inv Partners Ltd Liability invested in 3,950 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Penn Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.26% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Bb&T Corp stated it has 0.1% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.01% or 99,980 shares. 99 are held by Synovus Fincl Corporation. Cleararc Cap has 0.04% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 3,551 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 16 were accumulated by Carroll Financial Assocs. 6.38M are held by Select Equity Gru L P. 51,768 were reported by Hbk Investments L P. Daiwa Secs Grp invested in 0.01% or 20,140 shares.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 249,817 shares to 356,204 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 3,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $250,790 activity. SCHRADER WILLIAM G. bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares. $25,079 worth of stock was bought by MCMANUS DAVID on Wednesday, March 6. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by CHASE RODNEY F on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $25,079 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Wednesday, March 6. 442 shares were bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, worth $25,079. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S.

