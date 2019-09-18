Three Peaks Capital Management Decreased Position in Cintas (CTAS) by $1.38 Million; Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Stock Price Rose While Inca Investments Lowered Its Stake by $4.81 Million

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 42.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 5,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 7,760 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84 million, down from 13,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $249.95. About 300,458 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 49,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 809,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.93 million, down from 858,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $95.59. About 394,581 shares traded or 12.74% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 15.3% :CPA US; 27/04/2018 – Panama’s Copa Airlines to restart Venezuela flights next week – executive; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For March 2018; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – PRELIMINARY ASM FOR FEB 2018 OF 1,956.5 MM, UP 7.7 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Venezuela halts commercial ties with Panama, suspends Copa flights; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – KEPCO PARTNERED WITH CORPORATE PARTNERSHIP FUND, KOREAN PRIVATE EQUITY FUND ALSO KNOWN AS COPA FUND, TO MAKE DEAL; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COPA HOLDINGS’ SYSTEM-WIDE PASSENGER TRAFFIC (RPMS) INCREASED 15.3% YEAR OVER YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Traffic Up 11.9%; 10/05/2018 – CARIBBEAN BASIN: Guatemala Eco Activity; Copa Airlines Flights

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $566.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 3,100 shares to 196,300 shares, valued at $44.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, up 77.21% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. CPA’s profit will be $101.86 million for 9.92 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.83% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.33M for 29.20 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

