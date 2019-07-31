Three Peaks Capital Management Decreased Msci (MSCI) Stake By $1.18 Million; Davis Selected Advisers Has Increased By $7.54 Million Its Facebook Class A (FB) Holding

Davis Selected Advisers increased Facebook Inc Class A (FB) stake by 0.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers acquired 45,432 shares as Facebook Inc Class A (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 5.31 million shares with $885.62M value, up from 5.27 million last quarter. Facebook Inc Class A now has $557.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $195.42. About 11.07 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Admits Facebook Collects Data on Non-Users (Video); 19/03/2018 – The monetization options could potentially lure more creators away from Facebook; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook introduces bounty system to stop next Cambridge Analytica; 03/04/2018 – Citadel Says Don’t Be Fooled by Cheap Imitators on Facebook; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY AT HOUSE CMTE APRIL 11; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Wynn, Facebook and the Fed; 23/03/2018 – One good thing from Facebook data scandal: Thousands of jobs A.I. can’t handle; 24/05/2018 – Facebook must comply with European privacy laws in ‘real life,’ EU’s digital policy chief say; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a join hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Co…; 20/03/2018 – The report follows a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after research firm Cambridge Analytica was alleged to have improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Msci Inc (MSCI) stake by 27.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 5,951 shares as Msci Inc (MSCI)’s stock rose 26.32%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 15,812 shares with $3.14 million value, down from 21,763 last quarter. Msci Inc now has $19.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.76. About 331,192 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 30/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS OVERALL FACEBOOK IS NOT SEEN AS A HIGH PERFORMER ON ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 29/05/2018 – China’s MSCI Inclusion Is a ‘Big Change,’ Oasis’ Wheatley Says (Video); 18/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI SEES FY CAPEX $40M TO $50M; 05/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MSCI CEO HENRY FERNANDEZ SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MSCI Announces Retirement of Rodolphe Vallee and Patrick Tierney From Bd and Appointment of Robert Ashe as Lead Director

Davis Selected Advisers decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) stake by 76,991 shares to 1.67 million valued at $336.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) stake by 5,100 shares and now owns 80,989 shares. Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 33 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, March 14. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $155 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Rosenblatt. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 13. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monroe National Bank Tru Mi holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,604 shares. Brinker Capital reported 103,040 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation owns 25,631 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Limited reported 49,003 shares stake. Burke And Herbert Bankshares And Co holds 3,844 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. 406,821 were reported by Raymond James Svcs Advisors Incorporated. Marshall And Sullivan Wa invested in 24,170 shares or 2.96% of the stock. 70,731 were reported by Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp. Wealthcare Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 255 shares. Boys Arnold & has 41,472 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 26,962 are owned by Condor Capital Mgmt. 4.10M were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Bb&T has invested 0.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 4 analysts covering MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. MSCI Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) rating on Friday, March 1. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $184 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 8. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $209 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold” on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 182,671 were reported by California Employees Retirement. Sta Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,278 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 285,483 shares. Brinker, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,640 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 93,300 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs has 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 1,176 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 0.04% or 51,145 shares. Nordea Investment Ab reported 21,810 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett And has 0.24% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 12,445 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co. Bancshares holds 3,160 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.03% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 41,700 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.56% or 443,917 shares. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation has 0.73% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Nomura Asset, Japan-based fund reported 15,232 shares.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 6,357 shares to 53,234 valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) stake by 54,869 shares and now owns 144,268 shares. Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) was raised too.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 14.62% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $126.17 million for 38.21 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.87% negative EPS growth.