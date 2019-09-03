Three Peaks Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Ptc (PTC) as Share Value Declined; Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Lifted Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) Position by $525,000 as Shares Rose

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 4,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 30,505 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 34,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.44. About 313,808 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 265,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 40,111 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Shell Asset Mngmt Company owns 4,142 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 10,781 shares. Legal And General Group Public Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moreover, Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc has 0.4% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation stated it has 238,276 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Wisconsin-based Of America Incorporated has invested 2.61% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Cibc Asset Management accumulated 5,345 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.04% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Lagoda Investment Lp accumulated 11.08% or 94,513 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Blackrock owns 732,810 shares. Logan Cap Management Inc stated it has 8,225 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation stated it has 12,443 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10 million for 59.67 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 56,729 shares to 82,130 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 3,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $149,996 activity. Shares for $149,996 were bought by April Rand Scott.

