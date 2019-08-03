Three Peaks Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) as Share Value Rose; Freshford Capital Management Has Cut Groupon (GRPN) Holding by $7.21 Million; Stock Declined

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 13,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 31,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 45,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $70.7. About 707,046 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Ratings Outlook Was Maintained for Live Nation; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final lnstallment; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT-CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS PRIOR TO SUCH DATE; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final Installment; 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 17/04/2018 – Gulf Oil Kicks Off Summer-Long Partnership With Live Nation; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 2.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.96M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, down from 6.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 4.81 million shares traded or 9.34% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 6,916 shares to 93,035 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 2,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advsrs reported 63,800 shares. Covey Lc reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Arrowgrass (Us) Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Chevy Chase Inc stated it has 4,800 shares. Verition Fund Ltd owns 64,929 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 203,885 shares. 159 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Comml Bank Of Mellon owns 1.39 million shares. Virtu Financial Llc has invested 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Mitsubishi Ufj holds 1,470 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 6,035 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 1.32M shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 4,698 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.09% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.17M for 20.79 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership owns 75,000 shares. Da Davidson stated it has 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Kepos Lp has 0.1% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 369,118 shares. Carroll Assocs stated it has 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Raymond James & Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 436,800 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Moreover, Gamco Inc Et Al has 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Creative Planning holds 69,230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 9.88M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stifel owns 179,750 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Coatue Management Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation accumulated 500,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Piedmont Inv stated it has 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). North Star Corp reported 30,000 shares.

