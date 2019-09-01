Three Peaks Capital Management Decreased Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position; Phunware (PHUN) Shorts Increased By 127.66%

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) had an increase of 127.66% in short interest. PHUN’s SI was 128,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 127.66% from 56,400 shares previously. With 790,100 avg volume, 0 days are for Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s short sellers to cover PHUN’s short positions. The SI to Phunware Inc’s float is 0.58%. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5. About 786,334 shares traded. Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) has declined 83.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.48% the S&P500.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 28.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 12,521 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 30,874 shares with $3.95M value, down from 43,395 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $60.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $145.17. About 2.07 million shares traded or 12.91% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $58.84 million. The Company’s platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers platforms as software-as-a-service, data-as-a-service, and application transactions media.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased Encompass Health Corp stake by 13,049 shares to 51,069 valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fortive Corp stake by 9,103 shares and now owns 45,696 shares. Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Int`l (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Int`l has $15000 highest and $129 lowest target. $141.50’s average target is -2.53% below currents $145.17 stock price. Crown Castle Int`l had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 11 report. JP Morgan upgraded Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $15000 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo.